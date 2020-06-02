Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring MVP losing to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.4% from last week's 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day, which was the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.810 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.806 million), the second hour drew 1.803 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.726 million) and the final hour drew 1.571 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.673 million).

This is the second-lowest RAW viewership in show history. For this week's hourly viewership, the third hour drew the second-lowest audience behind May 4.

News coverage of current events in the country dominated cable last night. RAW was #36 for the night in viewership on cable. WWE ranked #15 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.49. Anderson Cooper 360 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 4.649 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.942 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Top 150 with a 0.80 rating in the key demo.

Network TV numbers aren't available as of this writing.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode