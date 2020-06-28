Earlier today, Oney Lorcan made it very clear he wanted a match against fellow NXT star Timothy Thatcher.

"I'M TELLIN YOU RIGHT NOW IF YOU DON'T GIVE ME TIM THATCHER I'M GONNA START KICKING EVERYBODY'S ASS," Lorcan wrote on Twitter.

It caught the attention of NXT General Manager William Regal who made the match official a short time later.

"You are nothing, if not excitable, Mr. @ONEYLORCAN," Regal responded. "I'm pleased to say you will NOT need to take any further action as I'm granting you a match against Timothy Thatcher THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT."

This and next Wednesday will be The Great American Bash editions of NXT. Below is the updated card for this week's show:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis (Strap Match)

* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley must join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses)

* Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim (Fatal 4-Way to crown a new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai (Non-Title Match)

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher