Former WWE on-air talent Todd Pettengill is featured in a new retro promo for Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. You can see that promo below.

"Hey everybody, this is Todd Pettengill, and we are just days away from having a house party that would make Kid 'n' Play jealous," he said. "This Sunday, as the doors to our house remain temporarily closed, the Superstars of NXT take over your house with an event 25 years in the making.

"Will Tommaso Ciampa be able to avenge Karrion Kross? Can Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai dethrone The Queen? And with all the lights turned down, a spotlight shines on an undisputed dream in the first-ever Backlot Brawl. All these and more, knocking on the door. Sunday... as we take over in your house."

May 14 marked the 25th anniversary of the In Your House name in WWE. Triple H indicated on Thursday's media call that there could be some "fun" retro elements and history pieces at Takeover to go with the theme of the show, and that "Takeover: In Your House" could be an annual event.

Remember to join us on Sunday at 6:30pm for live coverage beginning with the pre-show. Below is the current card, along with the new video featuring Pettengill:

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae