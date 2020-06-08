Is Tommaso Ciampa pushing for a feud with Randy Orton after his loss to Karrion Kross at WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" on Sunday night?

As noted before, Orton took to Twitter after the show to joke about Takeover and leg slaps, something that has been a topic of discussion on pro wrestling social media as of late.

Orton wrote, "Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap"

In an update, Ciampa fired back this afternoon and took a shot at Orton for being boring in the ring.

"My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses," Ciampa wrote.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ciampa after his loss to Kross at Takeover, but they did leave an opening for the feud to continue. A Ciampa main roster call-up has been rumored at times, but there's been nothing reported recently.

Orton has not responded to Ciampa as of this writing but we will keep you updated. You can see their full tweets below: