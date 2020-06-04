NXT UK star Toni Storm has made it official that she's dating NJPW star, Juice Robinson.

Storm posted a photo on Instagram of Juice holding her. AEW star Brie Priestly took the photo.

The former NXT Women's Champion captioned the photo, "?? @beapriestleypw photography"

Several wrestlers responded to the news.

Peyton Royce wrote, "Naw" and Isla Dawn replied, "MAH HEART."

Killer Kelly responded, "So cuteeee."

Jimmy Havoc, Liv Morgan, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and Taynara Conti were just a few who replied with only emojis.

Below is her Instagram post: