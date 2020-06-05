As noted, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action during next Tuesday's AEW Dark episode.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced that Moxley will be wrestling indie star Robert Anthony. This will be Moxley's second match on Dark since the show launched.

Khan wrote, "Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays! We have a great card next Wednesday night live & Dynamite will be loaded every week leading up to Fyter Fest! #AEWDark also has some huge matches leading up to Fyter! This week on Dark #AEW Champion @JonMoxley takes on @Egos1313!"

Anthony noted on Twitter that this is a rematch 10 years in the making as he and Moxley had a bloody match for CZW back on April 20, 2010. Ambrose won that match. You can see Antony's video from the match in the video below.

"A rematch 10 years in the making takes place this Tuesday on @AEWrestling Dark! Are you ready? @TonyKhan @JonMoxley," Anthony wrote.

Taz also responded to the match announced for Dark and teased that he will bring Brian Cage to get a closer look at Moxley ahead of their title match at AEW Fyter Fest.

"Yeah, I'm looking forward to @JonMoxley on #AEWDark next Wednesday...maybe I'll bring a "buddy" to get a close up view of The Champ wrestling," Taz wrote.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can see the full tweets below:

