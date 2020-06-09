AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce a new women's match for tomorrow's Dynamite episode on TNT.
Khan hyped up the line-up for this week and announced that Nyla Rose will team with Penelope Ford to face Kris Statlander and AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.
Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for this week, along with Khan's full tweets. Stay tuned for updates on the show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET on Wednesday.
* Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford vs. AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
* FTR makes in-ring debut vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Marq Quen
* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary
And 4 of AEW's top ranked women wrestlers have just signed for a huge tag match tomorrow on #AEWDynamite, as #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru teams with #2 @callmekrisstat v. #1 @NylaRoseBeast (former champ) & #5 @thePenelopeFord! Also @IAmJericho returns to commentary! pic.twitter.com/XCcg0fIytn— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 9, 2020