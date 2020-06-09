AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce a new women's match for tomorrow's Dynamite episode on TNT.

Khan hyped up the line-up for this week and announced that Nyla Rose will team with Penelope Ford to face Kris Statlander and AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for this week, along with Khan's full tweets. Stay tuned for updates on the show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET on Wednesday.

* Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford vs. AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

* FTR makes in-ring debut vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Marq Quen

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary