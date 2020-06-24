Earlier today it was announced FTR will take on SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) on tonight's AEW Dynamite. FTR was originally scheduled to face The Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes), but they have been pulled from the show.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that QT Marshall came in contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who has since tested positive for COVID-19. AEW felt it was safest for Marshall to stay in Georgia and take a COVID-19 test there.

"Since last week's show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19," Khan wrote. "Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here."

Below is the current lineup for the show:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action with Taz on commentary

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face-off

* FTR vs. SCU

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action

* Press conference highlights for the AEW TNT Championship Match at Fyter Fest