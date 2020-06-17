As noted earlier, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth appeared on The Bump today to announce his new game show for the WWE Network. "The R-Truth Game Show" will premiere on Tuesday, July 14.

Truth told The Bump crew that this will be the game show of game shows, and will feature various activities, including scavenger hunts. Truth will be giving out prizes to the WWE Superstars he has on as guests, and will be keeping track of the points himself.

The trailer seen below shows WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Carmella as guests on The R-Truth Game Show.

WWE actually filmed a pilot for Truth's game show back in early 2017, but this is the latest version of that idea. Stay tuned for updates.