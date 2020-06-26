WWE NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks has reportedly been released by the company.

There had been speculation on Banks' WWE future after recent allegations made against him in the "#SpeakingOut" movement on social media. John Pollock of POST Wrestling now reports that WWE has released Banks.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE also released Ligero from his NXT UK contract today due to accusations from the "#SpeakingOut" movement.

It should be noted that while WWE has removed Ligero from their official roster, Banks' profile is still live as of this writing.

