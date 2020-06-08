Triple H addressed NXT talent on Sunday both before and after the NXT Takeover In Your House pay-per-view.

Before the show, Triple H invited anyone to discuss their feelings and specifically mentioned Black Lives Matter, stating that he was open to having that conversation. The talent appeared to be receptive, but there was no open conversation that occurred with everyone around.

After the event, Triple H had a meeting with the talent. He reiterated how proud he was of his talent for standing up for what they believe in at this important time in the world.

Triple H then became emotional, saying that he wants everyone to matter regardless of their race, religion or orientation. He said that he wants the talent to set an example for the world. It was said to be a powerful moment of uniting everyone together.