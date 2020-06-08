Triple H held a media call to discuss what happened at last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. Below are highlights:

* He said "we will see" in regards to Charlotte Flair's NXT future after dropping the Women's Title to Io Shirai. She's been on the RAW roster but he's not sure what is next for her. He also praised Shirai and the rest of the division, calling it second to none

* The nostalgia from "Takeover: In Your House" was fun and he thinks the fans really enjoyed it

* He was asked how talent who would be working NXT live events are progressing with no shows. He said they haven't been allowed in training environments until recently, so things are starting to pick up again

* Regarding The Velveteen Dream, he didn't outright say Dream is leaving NXT or not but gave an example of Finn Balor coming in as more shifting between the brands. He said losses don't necessarily mean someone is leaving, even though fans usually assume that

* Johnny Gargano was a little banged up after his match with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, but there were no major injuries coming out of Takeover

* He once again praised Damian Priest for his star-making performance in the loss to Balor. He said Priest has officially arrived and now they can build on that. He also praised the behind-the-scenes workers and the production crew who made Takeover happen, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic situation

