As noted earlier, tonight's WWE NXT main event saw El Hijo del Fantasma defeat Drake Maverick in the tournament finals to win the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Triple H then presented Drake with a NXT contract after the match, keeping him with the company after he was previously released on April 15 and allowed to work the tournament. You can click here for more from the match, including photos and videos.

Triple H took to Twitter after the show to praise Fantasma, and congratulate him on his first title reign with WWE.

He wrote, "The @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was about representing a division. Athleticism, heart, grit, determination, upset, heartbreak, and hope. And now this division has a new measuring stick... Congrats to the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @hijodelfantasma!"

Triple H also commented on offering Drake the contract, and welcomed him to the brand.

"Totally earned. Welcome to #WWENXT, @WWEMaverick. #WeAreNXT," he wrote.

Drake also reacted to the big moment with a post-show tweet.

"I told ya... I'm not leaving [yellow heart emoji] #WWENXT @WWENXT #ThankYou," he wrote.

You can see the related tweets below, including Triple H's signature backstage photo with the new champion, plus post-match comments from Fantasma:

