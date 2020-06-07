WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is trending on Twitter tonight for his "Black Lives Matter" jacket that he wore on the way to the ring at tonight's NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event.

Lee retained his title over Johnny Gargano at tonight's big event from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

Triple H tweeted after the match and praised both competitors.

He wrote, "@JohnnyGargano has been one of the most consistent Superstars of #WWENXT ... but I don't know anyone can stop the momentum of @RealKeithLee... #NXTTakeOver"

Stay tuned for more from Takeover. Below is Triple H's full tweet along with a shot of Lee's gear and Gargano's Mandalorian gear: