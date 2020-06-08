Triple H believes Keith Lee has a future as a World Champion in WWE.

Last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event saw Lee retain his NXT North American Title over Johnny Gargano in what some said was the match of the night. Triple H praised Lee during his post-show media call.

He was asked if Lee has a world title in his future.

"He's just the kind of guy that you wanna work hard for, and you wanna deliver for him," Lee said (H/T to Metro). "Man, I love working with him. You say, 'Keith Lee, world champion' – and you ask me what my opinion is? I say, 'Hell yeah!'"

He continued, "Look, it certainly wouldn't shock me, right? Keith has every tool. It's funny, sometimes on the air Mauro will call him a 'moment maker' – he is! He's just a moment making machine. His matches are stellar."

Triple H talked about how many of the NXT developmental Superstars are still a work in progress, and said for someone like Lee, the real challenge is teaching them to be comfortable and trust their own instincts as a performer. He called Lee an ultimate pro.

"It's funny, when talent sometimes comes in here, you're doing the same things in how you work with them but they have a preconceived notion of what they think you're looking for and how you're looking for it," he said. "So they change what they do to try to deliver some preconceived notion of what they think that you want – but it's really not what you're looking for.

"Sometimes it's a while. Man, now that Keith is comfortable here, he's just… such a great guy. Hard working, humble, just wants to deliver. Great human being, locker room leader. Everything that you could want – an ultimate pro."