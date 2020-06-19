- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Tokyo Shock" theme song for WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. The theme is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

- Next week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another "Superstar Picks" episode with the wrestlers picking the matches to look back on.

- Natalya and WWE Producer Tyson Kidd have completed their new home gym to continue safely training during the coronavirus pandemic. Natalya tweeted photos of the gym that can be seen in the tweet below.

A fan responded to the photos and said he hopes one day we can see Kidd back in the ring from his career-ending neck injury suffered back in 2017.. Kidd responded and said he's totally at peace with never returning to the ring.

"I won't be back in the ring, and I'm totally at peace with that, Kidd said. "I love what I do, I work with the best talent on the planet [earth emoji] [heart emoji]"

You can see the related tweets below: