Many already view Amanda Nunes as the greatest female combat sports fighter of all-time. At UFC 250 on Saturday night, she continued to hold that title.

Nunes successfully defended her featherweight belt with a one-sided victory over Felicia Spencer from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event marked the first title fight in Nevada for the promotion since they returned following the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with being the featherweight champion, Nunes is also the reigning UFC bantamweight titleholder. She has scored wins over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg in recent years to secure herself atop the records.

While Nunes did not record a finish, the night featured several incredible ones, including three in the bantamweight division.

Former champion Cody Garbrandt earned a walk-off, one-punch finish over Raphael Assuncao to secure his first win in four fights. Garbrandt, who won the title back in 2016, had lost three consecutive coming in.

And while Garbrandt's win was impressive, it is not likely to vault him into a bout for the vacant belt. Alajamin Sterling secured his spot in that match with a first round submission over fellow top contender Cory Sandhagen.

The main card opened with another bantamweight finish as rising prospect Sean O'Malley remained unbeaten when he knocked out Eddie Wineland in under two minutes.

On the prelims, Ian Heinisch, Maki Pitolo, Alex Perez and Herbert Burns all earned finishes, but the most emotional win came courtesy of Cody Stamann.

Just like last week, Stamann's younger brother, Jacob, died at 18 years old. Cody Stamann elected to continue on and compete, earning a decision over Brian Kelleher.

Complete UFC 250 results can be found below:

* Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) to remain UFC featherweight champion

* Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via KO (strike) at 4:59 of Round 2

* Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:28 of Round 1

* Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Sean O'Malley def. Eddie Wineland via KO (strike) at 1:54 of Round 1

* Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschart via TKO (strikes) at 1:14 of Round 1

* Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO (strikes) at 1:10 of Round 2

* Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO (leg kicks) at 4:06 of Round 1

* Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20 of Round 1