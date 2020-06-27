Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and fellow Top-5 Dan Hooker put on a "Fight of the Year" contender Saturday at UFC on ESPN, with Poirier earning a decision victory.

Poirier, who fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bout to unify the titles, earned the win by out-striking Hooker. The card aired live on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+.

Earlier in the week, Poirier was honored with the first-ever Forrest Griffin Award, which goes to a fighter for their work in bettering the community.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry - with only his girlfriend in his corner - topped Mickey Gall. Perry elected to have just his new girlfriend work with him as he prepared for the fight, and she was the only one to make the walk to the Octagon with him.

Other main card winners included Maurice Greene, Brendan Allen and Takashi Saito.

Complete results can be found below:

Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:44 of Round 3

Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via TKO (strikes) at :48 of Round 1

Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via submission (D'arce choke) at 2:44 of Round 3

Khama Worthy def. Luis Pena via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:53 of Round 3

Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via KO (strike) at 2:41 of Round 1

Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (armbar) at 2:26 of Round 3

Youssef Zalal def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)