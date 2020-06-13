The UFC returned for another event from Las Vegas and the UFC Apex Saturday night as Cynthia Calvillo bested Jessica Eye in the headline bout live on ESPN.

Calvillo earned her biggest win to date, besting the former title contender. She is now unbeaten in her last four fights and 9-1-1 overall.

Of note, the bout marked the 400th in the UFC's women's divisions and the 29th time a female fight served as the main event.

In the co-main event, Marvin Vettori ended his feud with Karl Roberson by recording a first round submission. Vettori locked up a rear-naked choke on Roberson, who missed weight badly for the co-main event.

The main card also featured a pair of split decision wins by both Charles Rosa and Andre Fili, with Jordan Espinosa winning by decision and Mariya Agapova opening things with a first round submission.

Of the four prelim bouts, three ended in under a minute, including a 22-second knockout win for Julia Avila. Tyson Nam finished his opponent in 32 seconds and Christian Aguilera began the night with a 59-second TKO victory.

Complete results can be found below:

* Cynthia Calvillo def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

* Marvin Vettori def. Karl Roberson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1

* Charles Rosa def. Kevin Aguilar via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Andre Fili def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Jordan Espinosa def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Mariya Agapova def. Hannah Cifers via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of Round 1

* Merab Dvalishvili def. Gustavo Lopez via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

* Julia Avila def. Gina Mazany via TKO (strikes) at :22 of Round 1

* Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO (strike) at :32 of Round 1

* Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy via TKO (strikes) at :59 of Round 1