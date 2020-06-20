Curtis Blaydes said he would "ragdoll" Alexander Volkov for five rounds and 25 minutes Saturday night at UFC Vegas 3. And that is exactly what he did.

Using his wrestling skills, Blaydes scored 14 takedowns against Volkov. He attempted 25 in all during the main event bout from the UFC Apex. The entire card aired live on ESPN.

For Blaydes, the win was his fourth in a row and improved his overall record to 14-2 with a no-contest. He is 8-1 in his last nine fights.

The event also featured Josh Emmett, Raquel Pennington, Belal Muhammad and Jim Miller earning main card victories. Pennington and her fiance, Tecia Torres, each left the arena with wins.

Complete results are below:

* Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46)

* Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts via submission (armbar) at 2:25 of Round 1

* Bobby Green def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota via TKO (strikes) at 4:50 of Round 2

* Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 3

* Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho via TKO (strikes) at :41 of Round 1

* Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf via TKO (retirement) at 5:00 of Round 2