- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WWE Superstars who stole the Rock Bottom. The most recent example was Edge pulling off the move on Randy Orton during their "Great Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash.

- WWE Shop is highlighting new summer essentials (drinkware, towels, sunglasses) for fans to purchase. This weekend's sale feature t-shirts as low as $12 and up to 40% off select titles. The sale runs until tonight at 11:59 pm PT.

Gear up for summer with the #WWE Summer Collection! Beach Towels, Can Coolers, Sunglasses & more! Get yours today at #WWEShop!https://t.co/uUibihIp2v pic.twitter.com/TDG3hgQ8cI — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 19, 2020

- Undertaker: The Last Ride finale is currently available on demand on the WWE Network. Below is the official preview and sneak peek video:

With The Undertaker seemingly content calling it a career after a successful match at WWE Extreme Rules, the lure of a WrestleMania dream match with AJ Styles brings The Deadman back for perhaps his last ride at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Undertaker also commented on Twitter this morning, "You can never appreciate how long the road was until you've driven to the end."