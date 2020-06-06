During last night's SmackDown match between Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans, WWE referee Danilo Anfibio took a bump and promptly sold a leg injury.

Not being able to stand, Anfibio called for help from the back as the show went to commercial. When they came back to the action, Jessika Carr had taken over as the match's referee.

According to PWInsider, Anfibio is not actually injured, it was just a cliffhanger as WWE went to a commercial break.

Evans eventually dropped Deville with a women's right to pick up the victory.