WWE has adjusted their taping days at the WWE Performance Center for the upcoming week, according to POST Wrestling (h/t F4WOnline).

On Wednesday, July 1, two episodes of NXT Great American Bash will be taped, and the first episode will air later that night.

Thursday, July 2 will be two episodes of SmackDown, which will air on July 3 and July 10. A 205 Live taping is also happening that day.

Friday, July 3 will be two RAW tapings, scheduled to air on July 6 and July 13. WWE is also filming for Main Event and RAW Talk on Friday.

As noted, this weekend, WWE had originally planned for two episodes worth of RAW and two of SmackDown, but only SmackDown was taped last Friday afternoon. This Monday's RAW was taped yesterday. The changes came from a number of positive COVID-19 tests that caused delays.