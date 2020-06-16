WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly sees big things in RAW Superstar Angel Garza.

Garza is the latest star to become a favorite of Vince and word is that the WWE boss has referred to him as a younger version of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. Vince was said to be a huge fan of Eddie.

The 27 year old Garza is currently working the red brand in the stable with Zelina Vega and Andrade, but they have been teasing a possible split between Garza and Andrade. Garza lost to Kevin Owens on last night's RAW.

On a related note, WWE recently updated their RAW banner that promotes the show and Garza replaced Becky Lynch, who was removed because she's currently away while pregnant.

Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned for Garza.