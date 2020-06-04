- Above is a new WWE NXT promo on Timothy Thatcher, who defeated Matt Riddle in the first-ever NXT Cage Fight on last week's show. The main event loss was Riddle's final NXT match as he went to SmackDown that same week. Thatcher did not appear on this week's NXT episode, but the new post-show promo includes a warning to the rest of the roster.

"Matt Riddle learned that I pick fights," Thatcher said. "But also I end them. Yeah, he broke a few of my teeth. I'm not here for any beauty contest. I'm here for victory. It felt good to run Riddle out of town. I don't need anyone handing me anything, I can win championships on my own. I always have, always will.

"I've scanned the locker room. Guys here want to impress the fans with flashy moves. I'm not here for style points. The goal is to get your hand raised, that's it. So, get used to seeing what I did to Matt Riddle because you're looking at the most dangerous man in NXT."

- Last night's NXT episode on the USA Network featured another bizarre segment with Dexter Lumis. McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Lumis backstage and asked him about The Velveteen Dream's chances against NXT Champion Adam Cole in the Backlot Brawl at Sunday's "Takeover: In Your House" event. Lumis brought an art easel into the room and started on a drawing. They came back later and Lumis had created a drawing of The Undisputed Era in a car that he was driving, which could be some sort of teaser for Takeover.

After the show WWE posted time-lapse video of Lumis creating his masterpiece:

- Chelsea Green is looking for new representation after firing Robert Stone following last week's NXT episode. She took to Twitter and put the word out.

"Attn: now seeking new representation @WWENXT," she wrote.

As noted before, Green has been discussed for the next call-up to WWE's main roster. Last night's NXT saw a disheveled Stone scout Aliyah for a possible spot in The Robert Stone Brand but he apparently changed his mind after her loss to Santana Garrett. You can see Green's full tweet below: