As noted, Impact Wrestling has terminated Tessa Blanchard's contract and stripped her of the Impact World Championship.

Blanchard's terminated contract was set to expire this summer, according to F4Wonline.com. Tessa had signed a long-term contract with Impact in July 2018 that agreed to two years with the company.

Reports from Fightful and Metro.co.uk specify that Blanchard's last day under contract would have been June 30.

As noted, reports indicated that Tessa was supposed to send promos from her home in Mexico for a June episode of Impact, but she never sent them. Reportedly there were even attempts made to bring her back so she could drop the Impact World Championship but neither side would come to terms.

Tessa was originally going to defend the Impact World title at Slammiversary on July 18 in a four-way match against Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and Trey. The match was going to be her first match since COVID-19 since she has been quarantined in Mexico due to the pandemic and missed several tapings.

