Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Michael to break down the pro wrestling news of the past weekend including:

*Randy Orton tweeting about the death of George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter

*An interesting WWE Smackdown storyline featuring Jeff Hardy's real-life issues

*Matt Riddle coming to the main roster

*WWE letting a veteran pro wrestling writer go

*Drew Gulak signing a multi-year contract with WWE

*Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard not working Imact TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee

*WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley deleting his Twitter account, but still staying busy.

*Scott Fishman chatting with Olympic Gold Medalist Rulon Gardner on dealing with COVID-19, his new documentary, and more!

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which African American pro wrestlers have inspired you.

