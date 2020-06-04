Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of Saturday Night's Main Event from November 28, 1987. The show features a singles match between Randy Savage and Bret Hart, as well as Hulk Hogan defending the WWF World Championship against King Kong Bundy. Bam Bam Bigelow, George "The Animal" Steele and Hercules are also in action.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be talking about some superlatives from the show.

The fun starts at 8 p.m ET.