Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of Saturday Night's Main Event from January 2, 1988. The show features Hulk Hogan defending the WWF World Championship against King Kong Bundy, with Andre the Giant at ringside just a few weeks before they collide at The Main Event. Strike Force defends the tag titles against The Bolsheviks, Jake Roberts takes on Sika and more.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be talking about some superlatives from the show.

The fun starts at 8 p.m ET.