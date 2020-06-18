Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of The Main Event from Feb. 5, 1988. This is the famous show that had Andre the Giant defeating Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Championship with the famous twin-refs angle, and was the most watched wrestling event in United States history with 33 million people tuning into the prime time special.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be talking about some superlatives from the show.

The fun starts at 8 p.m ET.