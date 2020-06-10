The legendary "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker has passed away at the age of 85.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Twitter this morning that Walker passed away on Tuesday in Hawaii, where he lived.

Walker, who worked for WWE from 1984-1986 as his career was winding down, held numerous titles across the NWA, Deep South Wrestling, Championship Wrestling From Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and others. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2012, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014, and the WCW Hall of Fame in 1993.

Below are statements on Walker from AEW, the CAC and the NWA: