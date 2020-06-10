The legendary "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker has passed away at the age of 85.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Twitter this morning that Walker passed away on Tuesday in Hawaii, where he lived.

Walker, who worked for WWE from 1984-1986 as his career was winding down, held numerous titles across the NWA, Deep South Wrestling, Championship Wrestling From Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and others. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2012, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014, and the WCW Hall of Fame in 1993.

Below are statements on Walker from AEW, the CAC and the NWA:

Sad news to report. Johnnie Walker aka Mr. Wrestling II passed away yesterday in Hawaii. To go into all of his accolades would take pages and pages, but we here at the CAC are heartbroken and would like to pass along our deepest condolences to the family at this time pic.twitter.com/StyVgGpYFc — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 10, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies on the passing of "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker.



A huge star in the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South and all over the NWA. He was also the favorite wrestler of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/OJAFuItZK7 — NWA (@nwa) June 10, 2020

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of Mr. Wrestling #2 Johnny Walker. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rXci78yzLo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2020