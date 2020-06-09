New Zealand has seemingly eliminated the coronavirus for the time being. The country has zero active cases, with the last known infected person recovering on Monday.

The country is now at Level 1 with no restrictions. Southern Pro Wrestling announced today that they will hold back-to-back events with fans in attendance on Friday, August 7th and Saturday, August 8th. A Southern Rumble will be held on the Friday show with the winner getting an opportunity to become SPW New Zealand Champion the very next night.

The two night weekend will be a celebration of 5 years since SPW ran it's first live pro wrestling event in Invercargill on August 8, 2015.

You can get more information at spwrestling.co.nz/.