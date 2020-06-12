Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Intro song. (Hail the Crown)

Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. They hype the evening's card and discuss the rise of the new NXT cruiserweight champion, El Hijo del Fantasma. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) makes their way to the ring for our opening tag team contest. They face two enhancement talents, Adrian Atlantis and Leon Gruff.

Ever-Rise versus Adrian Atlantis & Leon Gruff

Parker begins with Atlantis but isn't able to gain proper footing and is brought to the mat. Quick-tag to Martel who walks right into an arm-drag by Atlantis. Tag to Gruff. Gruff gets thrown right into the knee of Parker on the apron. Martel takes advantage and works Gruff over. Tandem offense from Ever-Rise. Parker wears Gruff down with a full-nelson...he goes for a back suplex...Gruff lands on his feet and tags in Atlantis, who unloads on Martel with a flurry of strikes. Parker regains control...elevated codebreaker by Ever-Rise...that'll do it.

Ever-Rise win by pinfall

Footage from 205 from two weeks ago is played when Tehuti Miles defeated Danny Burch by grabbing the tights during a roll-up for the huge upset win. The following week Miles tried the same thing with Oney Lorcan, but a distraction from Burch on the outside gave Lorcan the upperhand and the victory. Cut to last week's main event, when Swerve Scott beat Jack Gallagher...he would later be attacked by Tony Nese. This sets up tonight's six-man tag.

Back from break and Saxton and Graves are reflecting on Drake Maverick's incredible story from being released to re-signing with the company. Clips of Wednesday's NXT, when the champion Fantasma joined up with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to beat Maverick down.

Main event time. Jack Gallagher is out first, followed by Tehuti Miles and Tony Nese. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are out next along with their partner, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Here we go.

Jack Gallagher/Tehuti Miles/Tony Nese versus Oney Lorcan/Danny Burch/Isaiah "Swerve" Scott