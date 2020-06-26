Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Intro song (Hail The Crown).

Byron Saxton and special guest commentator Drew Gulak welcome us to another edition of 205 Live from the WWE Performance Center. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be taking on former cruiserweight champion, Tony Nese.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott versus Tony Nese

Nese tauntingly flexes before the two tie-up. Swerve grabs the wrist but Nese applies a waistlock and brings him to the mat. Neither man can gain a clear advantage so they reset. Nese picks the ankle and wrenches it as Swerve claws at Nese's face. Nese forces Swerve to the corner and disrespectfully shoves his face. Headscissor takedown by Serve...he follows up by snagging a headlock. Nese escapes...nice sequence of ground wrestling...Swerve keeps the pressure on...Nese pushes Swerve to the corner again. Pace picks up...Nese hits a kick to Swerve's gut. He goes for another but Swerve ducks and retakes control with an arm-drag. Nese grabs the ropes, then chops Swerve in the throat. The action spills to the outside...Nese tries to throw Swerve into the steps...he blocks it and lands a few strikes. Both men end up on the apron...Nese picks up Swerve for a back suplex and drops him across the apron. Back in the ring Nese connects with a running elbow. Huge left hand and Irish-whip in succession. Nese hits his signature springboard moonsault for a nearfall. Another back suplex from Nese. A third. Cover...Swerve kicks out again.

Swerve chops Nese and begins chaining together strikes...Nese tries to slow him down with a suplex but Swerve knees Nese in the head, then hits a suplex of his own. Swerve to the top-rope...Nese rolls and rocks him with a jumping palm strike. Nese attempting a superplex...Swerve punches and pushes him off. Sunset flip...Nese rolls through and kills Swerve with a spinning heel kick to the face. Cover...close two. Nese squeezes Swerve with a body-scissor. Nese screams, "you'll never be better than me." He slaps Swerve and says it again...this wakes Swerve up...who pushes Nese in the corner and unloads a flurry of strikes. Big haymaker and Nese is stunned. Middle-rope elbow connects. Nese rolls to the outside...Swerve with a pump kick from the apron. He throws Nese back in...roll-through flatliner...cover...Nese just gets a shoulder up. Quick chain-wrestling sequence...Swerve hits a deadlift German. He goes to the corner for the house-call...Nese has it scouted...Swerve comes off the ropes and gets caught in a Boston Crab. Swerve in trouble...he manages to break free. Nese sets Swerve up for the pumphandle slam...he gets it. Nese goes for running Nese...Swerve dodges it but Nese dumps him to the outside. Cartwheel and discus elbow from Nese...he whips Swerve into the steel steps. Back inside Nese climbs...450 connects...Swerve grabs the rope! Both men are down.

Nese angrily goes to the outside and grabs a steel chair. He goes to bring it in the ring but Swerve superkicks him, then hits a standing double-stomp to the outside. He climbs to the top...flying double-stomp. Nese can't kick out.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott wins by pinfall

Swerve celebrates his big victory, and stares at the camera to call out cruiserweight champion Santons Escobar.

That's the show friends.