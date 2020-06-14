WWE announced US Champion Apollo Crews versus Andrade (with Zelina Vega) will take place on tonight's Backlash Kickoff, beginning at 6 pm ET. The PPV itself will get going at 7 pm ET, join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

On this past Monday's RAW, Andrade defeated Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat Match to obtain the opportunity to win back the US Title.

Below is the updated PPV card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

Randy Orton vs. Edge

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE US Championship (Kickoff)

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade