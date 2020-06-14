WWE announced US Champion Apollo Crews versus Andrade (with Zelina Vega) will take place on tonight's Backlash Kickoff, beginning at 6 pm ET. The PPV itself will get going at 7 pm ET, join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!
On this past Monday's RAW, Andrade defeated Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat Match to obtain the opportunity to win back the US Title.
Below is the updated PPV card:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)
Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders
"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"
Randy Orton vs. Edge
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
WWE US Championship (Kickoff)
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade
The #USTitle is on the line TONIGHT on the #WWEBacklash Kickoff Show as @WWEApollo defends against @AndradeCienWWE!— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
Don't miss the BACKLASH KICKOFF SHOW starting tonight at 6 ET/3 PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork!https://t.co/YVrMiDu8gh