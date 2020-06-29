WWE has announced that Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing during tonight's RAW on the USA Network.

WWE noted in their official preview that Big Show isn't happy with Flair helping Randy Orton take out Christian. Show will also address Orton's recent harsh words to him.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight's RAW:

* Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear

* Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continues

* Double Extreme Rules contract signing for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.