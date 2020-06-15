WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will return to TV during this Friday's SmackDown on FOX with another Firefly Fun House episode.

It's been rumored that The Fiend will return soon to continue Wyatt's feud with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Strowman just retained his title over John Morrison and The Miz in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view, and it looks like that feud is over.

Wyatt has been away since losing to Strowman at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view last month.

In other news for Friday's post-Backlash edition of SmackDown, WWE has announced that Mandy Rose will be a guest on MizTV with The Miz. The storyline with Rose, Otis and Sonya Deville will continue with that segment.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown. Below is a promo for the show: