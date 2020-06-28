WWE has announced the Fatal 4 Way to determine the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Title will now be an Elimination Match.

The match is Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai and is taking place this Wednesday on USA Network.

Below is the card for the first night of NXT The Great American Bash. The second night will be on July 8:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis (Strap Match)

* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley must join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses)

* Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim (Elimination Match to crown a new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai (Non-Title Match)

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher