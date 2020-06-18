RAW Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title during next Monday's RAW on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that Charlotte Flair will challenge Asuka on Monday.

This will be Asuka's second straight RAW title defense after she defeated Nia Jax this past Monday, in a rematch from Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. Flair defeated Asuka in a non-title match the week before, and won by count out the week before that.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Asuka defends the RAW Women's Title against Charlotte Flair

* The Street Profits defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against The IIconics

* Rey Mysterio returns

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.