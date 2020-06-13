WWE has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's WWE Backlash PPV from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE's The Bump begins at 10:30 am ET and features The Miz, John Morrison, Paige, Jinder Mahal and MVP.

Once that finishes up, WWE will be streaming The Best of Backlash until 6:30 pm ET for the Backlash Kickoff. Typically, these start at 6 pm ET (as indicated in the above video), but at the moment, WWE's article is advertising the 6:30 time.

Backlash starts at 7 pm ET, as will a WWE Watch Along (WWE YouTube, Facebook and Twitter) with Big Show, Mandy Rose, Adam Cole and others to share their reactions.

After the PPV, the fourth episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride streams, and finally, Last Ride: Post Mortem with Shane McMahon.