Matt Riddle is set to make his WWE SmackDown debut during next Friday's post-Backlash episode on FOX.

WWE aired a new "coming soon" vignette for Riddle on tonight's show and confirmed that he will officially arrive on the blue brand next week. There's no word yet on who Riddle will be wrestling, but SmackDown is set to be taped on Monday.

Riddle finished up his WWE NXT run on the May 27 episode with a Cage Fight loss to Timothy Thatcher. WWE announced that same week that Riddle was coming to the blue brand, releasing a promo video with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introducing the former NXT Tag Team Champion as the new face of WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Riddle's main roster call-up.