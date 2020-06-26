- Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp. Camp only had one storyline injury to report this week, noting that Damian Priest complained of back and rib pains following his loss to Cameron Grimes.

Camp said Priest's symptoms will be monitored. WWE did an injury angle before the show where Priest was attacked outside of the Performance Center by Grimes, but he came out for the match anyway, with his ribs taped up.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan noted on Twitter today that he was back at the doctor's office.

"Once again I find myself on the table," Hogan said in the Twitter video below, apparently taking earlier today at his doctor's office.

He captioned the tweet with, "Ouch once again brother HH"

There's no word yet on why The Hulkster was on the table today, but we will keep you updated. He noted back in late March that he suffered a torn right biceps while training for a potential ring return.

You can see Hogan's full tweet below: