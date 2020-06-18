Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Drake Maverick was placed in a neck brace and stretchered out, then rushed to a local medical facility after being triple teamed by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Camp said they are waiting on test results and do not have an update on Drake's condition, but he is not medically cleared to compete

* Candice LeRae suffered lacerations on her back and face during the backstage brawl with Mia Yim. She is not expected to miss any ring time

Drake and Candice were both on last week's NXT Injury Report as well. It was noted last week that Drake suffered a bruised rib and a possible fracture during the attack from Escobar and his crew. Last week it was also noted that LeRae had a bruised sternum suffered during the mixed tag team match with Johnny Gargano, Yim and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

