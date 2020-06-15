WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced to appear during tonight's RAW on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that The Nature Boy will be appearing on tonight's show to discuss "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash, which saw Randy Orton defeat WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The WWE announcement on the match noted:

"After an unforgettable WWE Backlash, what will 'The Nature Boy' have to say after his former protégé Randy Orton prevailed over Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever - just as Flair predicted?"

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Nia Jax in a Backlash rematch

* Randy Orton opens RAW to look back at his Backlash win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and discuss possible injuries to both

* Rey Mysterio's son Dominick accepts Seth Rollins' invitation to appear

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appears after his Backlash win over Bobby Lashley

* More fallout from Backlash