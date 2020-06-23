WWE issued a storyline injury update on Charlotte Flair after last night's attack by Nia Jax on RAW and noted that it's believed she may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture.

For those who missed it, Flair brawled with Jax before losing a title match to RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Flair was then attacked by Jax in the backstage area. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair later appeared in a RAW segment with Randy Orton and promised that when Charlotte returns she will be coming for Jax.

Stay tuned for updates on the Flair vs. Jax feud. Below is WWE's storyline injury update: