WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will be MVP's guest on The VIP Lounge during Monday's RAW episode.

MVP will interview Lashley just days away from his WWE Backlash main event against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's Backlash go-home edition of RAW:

* MVP welcomes Bobby Lashley to The VIP Lounge

* The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a Decathlon

* Rey Mysterio appears for an update on his potential retirement

* Christian welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to The Peep Show

