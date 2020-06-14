- Above is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, featuring Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg as hosts. They were also joined by Renee Young with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Charly Caruso, Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and others are also appearing. Tonight's pre-show will feature Andrade vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and more.

- The new WWE Photo Shoot episode on WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons will finally air this Friday night on the WWE Network at 9:30pm ET before 205 Live. It will likely be available on demand earlier that day. The episode was originally scheduled to air back in late February but it was pulled for an unknown reason. This looks to be the season 3 premiere for Photo Shoot.

- WWE released the following Backlash opening video for tonight's pay-per-view, featuring "The Greatest Show" by Panic! At The Disco.