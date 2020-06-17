This week's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 175,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #110 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last Tuesday's Backstage episode, which drew 112,000 viewers and ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the best WWE Backstage viewership of the year and the second-best number in show history, going back to the November 19 episode, which drew 180,000 viewers. That was just the third official episode of Backstage after the premiere on November 5.

Last week's guest was Sonya Deville and the show had another all-women's theme and panel. This week's show featured WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart as the special guest. Analyst CM Punk also returned to the show this week.

FS1 aired a replay of the 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as the lead-in to Backstage last night but viewership is not available yet because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week's WWE Evolution replay also did not make the Cable Top 150, and neither did the WrestleMania 31 replay from the week before.

Vanderpump Rules on Bravo topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.36 rating with just 1.055 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.041 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demo. America's Got Talent topped the night on network TV in viewership and the key 18-49 demo with 8.569 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: Unavailable

March 24 Episode: Unavailable

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: Unavailable

May 5 Episode: 75,000 viewers

May 12 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: Unavailable

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode: 175,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 23 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode