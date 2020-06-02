Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of tonight's WWE Backstage on FS1, featuring CM Punk returning to the panel. Daniel Bryan is this week's special guest.

- Renee Young opens the show, thanking the fans for joining the show with everything going on in the world right now.

- Tonight's panel is Booker T, CM Punk, Christian, and Young.

- The panel talks about the WrestleMania 31 finish with Seth Rollins cashing in and winning the title. Young asked the group if it was the best WrestleMania finish. Punk says it's in the top ten for sure, but tough to say it's number one. CM Punk talks Bret Hart beating Yokozuna at WrestleMania 10. Christian went with WrestleMania 30 with Daniel Bryan winning the title, especially with how he organically got over and was rewarded with that win.

- Highlights are shown from this past week's RAW and SmackDown, including R-Truth winning back the 24/7 title, Jeff Hardy hitting Elias with a title, and other clips.

- Renee Young mentions how Jeff Hardy had fully embraced his recent storyline about his hit-and-run on Elias. Punk says someone's sobriety is a fragile thing and it should be championed in a different ways. Felt like someone should have gotten out in front of hit and not let a storyline like that happen, even if Jeff is okay with the story. Christian echoed Punk's sentiments. Booker T brings up a storyline that he did in WCW that was similar, didn't think it was something that should be played with. Punk felt like these stories never work, Booker agreed.