John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that FS1 is scaling back production on their boxing and WWE programming. It was noted that WWE Backstage will no longer be produced weekly, and Inside PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) is being done away with. This is resulting in double digit job losses, according to Ourand. Full details on the changes will be revealed later tonight..

WWE Backstage premiered on November 5, 2019. Last week's show with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart as the special guest drew 175,000 viewers for the best viewership of the year, and the second-best in show history, going back to the November 19 episode, which drew 180,000 viewers.

